Google has just revealed which superhero has been the most searched and is an important Marvel figure.

Avengers: Endgame is one of the highest-grossing films in history

There are many characters who have become relevant figures far beyond their environment. The world of superheroes has grown enormously thanks to the UCM or the DCEU, as well as other major franchises where they have appeared. But there is one hero who has stood out above the rest., becoming the most searched on Google in the last 25 years. One might think that it is Batman, since he is one of the best-known heroes of all time, and one of the ones that sells the most every week. Actually, the winner was Spider-Man.

Spider-Man, who made his first appearance in 1962, has become the most wanted superhero in recent years. Peter Parker defeated some of his allies Marvelas Wolverine o Iron Man, in addition to triumphing over DC's Batman and Superman, who were very strong adversaries. It makes sense that Spider-Man is the most wanted superhero of the last 25 years. Like other candidates, he has enjoyed a large number of movies and video gameslike the recent Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PS5.

The fans of Spider-Man They have had a lot to look into over the last 25 years. That time period includes the Spider-Man adaptations that starred Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield y Tom Holland. The enormous success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel also revealed much more about the universe of Spider-Man and everything that surrounds it.

Although Spider-Man remains an important pop culture figure, he has also been at the epicenter of many fan discussions about the character. The revelation of his identity in Civil War gave Spider-Man one of the darkest chapters in his history. Peter Parker was a supporter of Iron Man's ideas in Civil War to force superheroes to register their identities with the government. The move was controversial, but was made knowing in advance that Marvel planned to reboot Spider-Man's entire life shortly afterward.

Although Spider-Man has positioned himself as one of the best-known superheroes of all time, the path that has taken him here has not been easy at all. We could say that this recognition is much more than deserved. Spider-Man He was presented as a new type of hero who would change the industry forever and he did. From Ultimate Spider-Man to the MCU, Spider-Man He has gone through glorious times and now he is reaping everything he sowed.

