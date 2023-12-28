Specifically, there are two films that are practically tied when it comes to the most expensive of all time, and they have been released in the last decade.

When James Cameron released Terminator 2 on the market, a stratospheric budget was put on the table that reached $100 million for the first time, but a few decades later many of these blockbusters surpass these figures surprisingly easily.

And among the films that have cost more, it is likely that you will get some surprises, and yet there are two great blockbusters that are very much on par in this regard and that win this particular award.

The most expensive film in history is Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), where Disney revealed in different legal presentations that this seventh installment of the famous franchise cost 447 million dollars.

But when we talk about the most expensive movie in history per minute according to production cost, also taking into account credits, this award goes to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

In this case, the documents presented by Universal revealed that this chapter of the license cost reached 432 million dollarsa figure somewhat lower than Star Wars: The Force Awakensbut the difference is in the duration of each tape.

In this way, taking into account that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom lasts 128 minutes, for every 60 seconds that pass on the screen, Universal spent 3.3 million dollars.

That is, one minute of this Jurassic World movie cost more than the entirety of the classic Taxi Driver.

If we look at one second of screen time, it would be equivalent to more than $56,000. And when we talk about the frame, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom costs approximately $2,300 each.