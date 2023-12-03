Like every week, they have been updated the schedules of Nintendo’s next rounds of maintenance tasks for the online services of its different platforms. Here we bring you a new compilation of them.

Nintendo Maintenance

As on previous occasions, online gaming, online gaming and other elements that require the use of the Internet will no longer be functional. This will occur in the schedules of Nintendo maintenance tasks.

These are the services affected:

Nintendo Switch Network Services: From Thursday, December 7, 2023, 5:30 a.m. to Thursday, December 7, 2023, 9:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Additionally, you can check the schedules for other territories here.

