The Israeli army has the main goal of creating a buffer zone in Gaza to launch its attacks. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel has told several Arab countries that it wants to create a buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the Gaza border to prevent future attacks as part of its proposals for the enclave after the war ends.

According to three regional sources, Israel linked its plans to neighboring Egypt and Jordan, as well as the United Arab Emirates, which normalized relations with Israel in 2020.

They also said that Saudi Arabia, which has no relations with Israel and halted the US-mediated normalization process after the Gaza war flared on October 7, had been informed. The source did not say how the information reached Riyadh, which officially has no direct communication channels with Israel. Türkiye was also informed, the source said.

The initiative does not signal an imminent end to Israel’s offensive – which resumed on Friday after a seven-day ceasefire – but it does show that Israel is reaching out beyond established Arab mediators, such as Egypt or Qatar, in an effort to shape post-war peace in Gaza .

Reuters reports no Arab country has shown any willingness to monitor or govern Gaza in the future and most Arab countries have condemned the Israeli offensive that has killed more than 15,000 people and leveled much of Gaza’s urban area. Hamas killed 1,200 people in its attack on October 7 and took more than 200 hostages.

“Israel wants a buffer zone between Gaza and Israel from north to south to prevent Hamas or other fighters from infiltrating or attacking Israel,” said a senior regional security official, one of three regional sources who asked not to be named.

The governments of Egypt, Saudi, Qatar and Türkiye did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Jordanian officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

A UAE official did not respond directly when asked whether Abu Dhabi had been informed about the buffer zone, but said: “The UAE will support any future post-war arrangements agreed to by all relevant parties” to achieve stability and a Palestinian state.

When asked about the buffer zone plan, Ophir Falk, a foreign policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Reuters: “The plan is more detailed than that. It is based on a three-tier process one day after Hamas.”