It can’t be any lower, because it hits the ground even when standing still. Yes, then you have the lowest car, but you have no idea what to do with it.

Lowering a car is the best invention since sliced ​​bread. It’s better for everything. Top speed, handling, consumption, looks. In that respect, it is strange that everyone drives a crossover these days.

Fortunately, you can lower any car and the most lowered car in this part of the world is… The Volkswagen Golf. At least, that’s what we assume for the sake of convenience. Despite the fact that the Golf is no longer the crowd favorite it once was (new sales are under pressure), Volkswagen’s C-segmenter is of course still a welcome object for people with advanced tuning plans.

Lowest car in Essen

You see in this category that cars are getting lower and lower. The intention is of course also to counter your fellow Golf riders (who you know from other EMG training and AA meetings) with a lower and incorrect Golf.

In this case it was possible to achieve an extreme drop. Naturally, the lowest car at the Essen Motor Show is on an Airride system, otherwise it would never be that low. But this is still very low, approximately at the level of the Citotest score of its owner.

In itself the ‘white on white’ theme is not bad, but it does not look special. The stickers on the window are a bit too 90s and not in a good way.

Nice from far

The big problem is that it is a case of ‘nice from far but far from nice’. Because while some projects surprised us with maniacal finishing, here the lip is not even on correctly. It also appears to be just a standard bumper. That’s not a bad thing, but it looks more dramatic than it is.

Kudos for the wheel choice. Yes, there are other brands than the already bankrupt company from Schiltach. They are Volk TE37 and its legendary wheels in the JDM scene. Quite pricey too. We’ll conveniently assume they are original TE37s, these are one of the most counterfeited rims out there, along with the BBS LM and Enkei RPF-1.

