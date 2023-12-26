When withdrawing cash from an ATM, banks such as CaixaBank, Santander or BBVA, they put a limit on withdrawals. Not only are there regulations that set a limit, for example, on the amount of money that can be carried on public roads, there is also a limit on the amount of cash that can be withdrawn from ATMs without sending a justification to the Agency. Tax.

The banks are applying the regulations established by the Treasury. And, if a certain amount of cash is withdrawn from an ATM, the entity must send a justification to the Tax agency. It must be taken into account that it is even recommended that when withdrawing 1,000 euros, banks make different inquiries. And all as an anti-tax fraud and money laundering measure. Well, the limit without justification is close to this figure, although depending on your bank, this limit may be different.

Up to 3,000 euros without justification

This is what the Tax Agency established: up to 3,000 euros can be withdrawn without justification. As of today, there is no legal limit whereby people cannot withdraw more than 3,000 euros from their accounts at one time. Although, it is true that it will be necessary to intervention of a bank worker and the corresponding preparation of a receipt, which will be issued later both to the Treasury and to the Bank of Spain.

Therefore, whenever you want withdraw more than €3,000 in cash from an ATM, then these are the points that should be taken into account. This measure is approved by the AEAT with the aim, again, of preventing and tackling tax fraud, in addition to money laundering. However, there are exceptions, since not all entities set this same limit. The 3 financial entities that set the limit at 3,000 euros at a time are BBVA, CaixaBank and Santander without justification.

As for the rest of the banks, according to the latest data published by HelpMyCash, the limit for withdraw cash per day or operation is as follows:

Sabadell: 600 euros per day. Abanca: 1,000 euros per operation and/or 2,000 euros per day. Bankinter: 1,000 euros per day. ING: 2,500 euros per day. Ibercaja: 1,000 euros per day. Openbank: 1,200 euros per day.

And the limit for paying by card?

Within the limits given, there is no longer only the limit for cash withdrawals, there is also a limit for making payments in stores, for example. A measure also taken for security. In these cases, we again seek to reduce the risk of theft. Although, this type of limit is something that customers can adjust directly from their bank accounts and apps.

The usual thing is to see a limit of 600 euros per card per day. But, as we said, this maximum is something that can be easily modified. You can call your entity directly or through the mobile application. So there are several ways to change the limit.