Surely you remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They have met after their new collaboration with LEGO.

As we have been able to know, there is news about the Fortnite Festival. The festival starts this Saturday and this is what was shared:

Epic revealed the launch tracklist for the Festival, featuring a wide variety of artists and tunes. The event will feature The Weeknd as the headline act starting December 9. The Fortnite Festival promises a completely new musical experience, and more details are expected to be revealed when it begins this Saturday. Here is the list:

What do you think about it? Don’t hesitate to share

your opinion already in the comments, we read you carefully below. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link. And you already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

Fortnite returns to Chapter 1