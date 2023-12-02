You already know that the special arc of the Pokémon anime has been broadcast in Japan, but we also already have a new season that does not focus on Ash and is called Pokémon Horizons.

If you keep up to date with the series in its Japanese broadcast, we bring you confirmation of news for this new season of the anime that will not star Ash. Remember that in Japan it was released on April 14, 2023.

Now we have been able to take a look at the intro of this anime in English, thanks to the fact that it has already premiered on the BBC in the United Kingdom. Remember that recently we also received details about his debut throughout America. We will have to wait to see how it sounds in more languages ​​and when it is released in more territories.

Meanwhile, we leave you with the video:

What do you think? You can find our coverage of the Pokémon anime here and its Western premiere here.

