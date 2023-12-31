Galactus' return as Venom could be key to the survival of the Marvel Universe.

Galactus is Marvel's Devourer of Worlds

Join the conversation

Galactuswho is also known as the Devourer of Worlds, is one of Marvel's most powerful villains. However, even someone like him can be susceptible to the power of the symbiotes. These aliens from Klyntar They are known to bond with hosts, who are able to bring out their true potential. In a story, Venom and Galactus united in one form with a spectacular result. An issue of Web of Spider-Man, which was published in the 1990s, showed a version of Galactus who had bonded with the Venom symbiote, although everything seemed to be a trick to scare Peter Parker.

Galactus' return as Venom could be key to the survival of the Marvel Universe

The comic Web of Spider-Man #90, which was written by Howard Mackie and drawn by Alex Saviuk, features a variety of holographic representations of Spider-Man's rogues gallery. However, the one that became very popular among fans was Galactus-Venom, a towering version of Galactus, who received his darkest look to date. This is how one of Marvel's most important cosmic threats came together with the legendary villain of Spider-Man.

The appearance of such an imposing combination was something that caught the attention of Marvel, but even they did not want to explore this concept in much depth. More than thirty years later, Marvel should keep a promise that he did a long time ago, and a story that is being published in the present may be the best way to do it.

The effort of Marvel to present most powerful cosmic entities comes at a time when Galactus is dead, after being murdered at the hands of Thor. If the character returns at some point it could be in a very different way. An interesting resource that could help explain its return would be the use of symbiotes, now that they have taken a lot of prominence in the Marvel Universe. The key to Galactus' return may be his epic union with Venom.

Although the original Galactus-Venom hologram projected by Mysterio in Web of Spider-Man #90 appeared as a threat to Spider-Man, the current state of both characters can offer a fun and surprising alternative. In fact, Marvel could present Galactus-Venom as a hero, a further evolution of their respective redemption arcs. In recent years, Carnage has become one of the most dangerous beings in the world Marvel Universealthough his ascension to god level would prove fatal.

Thus, Marvel I would need a cosmic character at the level of Galactus to fight the god Carnage, at the same time that Venom would be the perfect link between both characters. It may be crazy, but resurrecting Galactus could be Marvel's best hope for salvation.

Join the conversation