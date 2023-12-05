Japan just marked a milestone in nuclear energy. It has inaugurated the JT-60SA, a unique reactor of its kind and the largest in the world.

The technical name is tokamak superconductor, for an original project from the 60s, and is a marvel of modern technology. It is a crucial part in the search for new sustainable energies through nuclear energy and the largest nuclear fusion reactor in the world.

How does the JT-60SA nuclear reactor work??

It heats plasma to extreme temperatures, and maintains it in magnetic fields. This reactor has already achieved something impressive: circulating plasma with less energy than expected.

Unlike nuclear fission, which is currently used in power plants, fusion produces almost no radioactive waste long lifespan nor does it present the same risks associated with nuclear disasters. It also does not emit greenhouse gases.

This means we could get more energy than we first thought. Fusion for Energy, which leads the EU part in ITER, sees the JT-60SA as a key player. What is learned here will be crucial to the success of ITER, a project in France, according to Iflscience.

The main objective of the JT-60SA is to demonstrate the viability of nuclear fusion as a source of clean and sustainable energy. It seeks to generate more energy than it consumes, a key requirement for the commercial viability of nuclear fusion.

In this sense, it has achieved plasma circulation at lower currents than expected, which is a promising indication for the future of fusion technology. It uses advanced technologies in superconductivity, plasma control, and high temperature resistant materials.

A preamble to what will be ITER, the new nuclear reactor in France

The project has been carried out jointly between Japan and the European Union. Together they are paving the way for ITER, an even larger nuclear fusion reactor in France with the collaboration of more nations.

ITER promises to be a breakthrough in fusion energy. With up to 35 countries, including Japan, the EU, the United States and China, working on ITER, the future of fusion energy is taking shape. It is expected to have the first fusion plasma at ITER by 2025.

The JT-60SA is more than a technical achievement, for now it is the largest fusion reactor in the world. A milestone of intercontinental collaboration.