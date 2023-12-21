The amount of data generated on the web is astonishing, as revealed in the report Data Never Sleeps 11.0 that has been developed Domo. Through a detailed infographic, surprising data is shared about the amount and type of data that is produced every minute on the Internet.

In addition, the trends that mark the future of technologies such as artificial intelligence are shown, applied to innovative platforms such as ChatGPT by OpenAI.

These AI models are changing the way you do things, relate and express yourself, as shown by the incredible number of 6,944 messages per minute that ChatGPT generates.

At the same time, Google remains the king of queries, with more than 6.3 million searches every minutewithout you changing your search habits.

For its part, X (Twitter) is one of the most popular and active social networks in the world, with an average of 360.000 tweets per minute that reflect the opinion, humor and creativity of their users.

Another platform that is successful among young audiences is Instagram, which offers the possibility of sharing short videos with your contacts via direct messages. Every minute 694,000 Reels are publishedwhich is equivalent to more than 40 years of audiovisual content streaming every hour, which is amazing.

It should be noted that, in terms of digital consumption, this segment continues to grow rapidly at an unstoppable rate.

According to data shared by Domo, Every minute, Amazon sells $455,000 worth of products (415.00 euros), a figure that takes your breath away. The digital payments app Venmo is also not short, with users spending $463,768 per minute, 6% more than last year.

Every day, you create and share a huge amount of information on the Internet, from photos and videos to messages and comments.

This information helps you communicate, learn, have fun and make decisions. But it also poses challenges and opportunities for companies, governments and society in general.

Did you know more than 360,000 tweets are sent every minute, 65 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube and more than 6 million searches are performed on Google? These are just some figures that illustrate the magnitude of the data you generate on the web.

And the trend is that this amount continues to grow exponentially with the development of new technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence or 5G.

The amount of data generated on the Internet in just one minute

On social network se publican 360.000 tweets, creating a constant flow of information. Google, the search giant, makes more than 6.3 million queries, satisfying users' thirst for knowledge. WhatsApp, the messenger par excellence, 41.6 million messages are sentkeeping people connected at all times. 30 DDoS attacks per minute highlight threats to cybersecurity in the digital world. Instagram, the visual platform, publishes 694,000 short Reels videos, showing the creative whirlwind of users. The new social network of Meta, Threads, is downloaded by 3,720 people, marking its entry into the digital scene. Streaming lovers consume 48,000 hours of content on Twitchexploring a universe of entertainment without limits. 241 million emails are sent per minute, an incessant torrent of digital communication. The information frenzy reaches its peak with people dedicating 25.1 million hours searching for data on the Internet at a global level. On Facebook, 4 million likes appear in publications. ChatGPT, the wonder of artificial intelligence, receives 6944 requests per minute, demonstrating its importance. Amazon becomes the epicenter of digital commerce, with users spending $455,000 (415,000 euros) per minute. The average Internet user contributes to the creation of 102 megabytes of data. In the musical world, 69.4 thousand users immerse themselves in Taylor Swift songs at the same time. 747 apartments are reserved by users of the Airbnb servicemarking a change in the way we travel and experience new places.

In this research, Domo shows the trends and changes that are shaping the digital worldfrom artificial intelligence to social networks, including digital consumption.

All this data influences the way you communicate, inform and entertain yourself; the amount of information that is shared every minute on the Internet is truly crazy.