The Golden Age of streaming is now a forgotten memory. The business is not profitable, which is why they have raised fees to unsustainable limits for many users, charged shared accounts, and added cheaper plans with advertising. But it is still not profitable. So it’s already shaping up the new future of streaming: discount packs with several services in a single package.

It is not that it is something new, because you can purchase content packs with various services in the operators’ plans. But until now Netflix and Apple TV+ refused to enter into these packs with the competition. Netflix did it in some, but did not accept discounts: it was the operator who bore the cost of the discount

According to The Hollywood Reporter, All this has changed with the arrival of advertising-supported plans. They are the ones that generate the most benefits per customer for streaming platforms, so they don’t mind if they enter into discount packages, because then they recover the money with advertising.

Discount packs arrive for streaming

Starting today, Monday, Verizon offers a package in the United States that includes Netflix and Max ad-supported plans for $10 a month. That is 40% discount regarding hiring them separately.

Verizon hasn’t explained who is funding this discount, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it looks like everyone is doing their part this time. Netflix is ​​interested in ensuring that its ad-supported plan has as many users as possible.

Another one that is thinking about it is Apple. According to sources related to the negotiation, Apple and Paramount have met to release a discount package with Apple TV+ and Paramount+. It is not known if on their own, or through operators.

Apple has increased investment in Apple TV+ series and movies, and has raised fees. Now it seeks to make the streaming service profitable. One way to gain additional customers would be with these packs.

The future of streaming lies in discount packages that include several platforms. Very soon we will see it, even with services from different markets. A GamePass pack with Netflix or Disney+? Don’t rule it out…