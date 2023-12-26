The second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max has an exclusive feature that is not available for any other Amazon device. We refer to the environmental backgrounda feature that debuted with the launch of this device this very 2023. However, you still may not know how it works and what options it offers you.

If you like turn your TV into a smart screen with Alexa, the environmental fund has everything necessary to achieve this. And if you are not going to play any content on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney+, this exclusive feature has a series of functions with which you can make the most of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

What does the environmental fund have?

When you are not using this Fire TV Stick de Amazon watching a movie or series, with this function you can put different dynamic wallpapers and widgets on your TV. This particular feature is only available in this second generation model, so it is undoubtedly an exclusive function that you can take great advantage of if you know each of its options.

So that you can use this function, here you will find the following possibilities that you can take advantage of at all times:

dynamic backgrounds– You can choose different collections of backgrounds with images or even use your own photos. Although, you will have to upload them to the Amazon Photos service.

View time and weather: If you want your TV to be on and serve a purpose, you can always set it to the time and weather of your location.

Listen to music in the background: You can put any song you want from your favorite streaming music service such as Amazon Music or Spotify in the background. And if there's music playing, an indicator on the TV screen will show you that something is playing.

Use customizable widgets– You can choose to display different alternatives in the ambient background such as a calendar, notes, my music, digital home favorites, live TV or weather.

How can it be activated

The good thing about this exclusive feature of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2nd generation is that it is very easy to activate. In just a few seconds you will have this feature activated on your television. In addition, you can enable the environmental background in several ways:

With the Alexa button– Tap the Alexa button on your controller and select the Open ambient background icon to launch it.

Start button– Press and hold the home button (house-shaped icon) and tap the Open ambient background icon again.

For you– Summon Alexa and say “Go to ambient background.”

Note that you can also quickly set up routines with this feature from the Alexa mobile app. On the other hand, the environmental background replaces the classic screensaver. And, in addition to turning it on, you should also keep in mind that it can be deactivated in the same way. Although, it deactivates after 15 minutes if you haven't set a duration and starts 5 minutes after an inactive period.

Adjust the ambient background time

If you are one of those who don't want it to turn off by itself, you can always adjust the start and timeout on the ambient background screen. You just have to go to the advanced configuration of this exclusive function. To do this, follow these steps:

Tap the menu button on your controller. He enters Environmental background preferences. Click on Advanced configuration. First adjust the Start of the environmental fund (the amount of time the device must be idle for it to start automatically), and then enter the waiting time of this function (the inactive time before it is deactivated).