Spider-Man has stood out with his video games since the 90s.

1990's The Amazing Spider-Man was a great game at the time

Join the conversation

Spider-Man video games are one of the most successful franchises and loved by fans of the world of superheroes. Since its beginnings in 1985, the wall-crawler has starred in dozens of adventures on different platforms and genres, demonstrating his versatility and charisma with each installment he brings to his fans. Of course, as time goes by, new titles are presented that demonstrate the great technological advance that the video game industry has had.

In this article, we review the evolution of Spider-Man video games since their first appearance to datebased on the video published by the YouTube channel OpenGame, where you can appreciate the graphic jump and playability that the character has experienced over the years.

Spider-Man games have evolved in an impressive way

The first Spider-Man video game was The Amazing Spider-Man, released in 1990 for Game Boy. It is a platform game developed by Rare and Nintendo, which is inspired by the comic series of the same name. Although in 1982, 1984 and 1989 other titles of the hero came out arachnid, starting with the 1990 installment, Spider-Man began to appear on other systems such as NESSNES, Sega Genesis or PC, with games that varied from platforms to action or beat 'em up.

Some of the most notable titles from this era are Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage (1994), Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1995) or Spider-Man (2000). These games improved the graphic and sound aspect of the character, They introduced more villains and allies from the comic, and incorporated elements such as alternative costumes, collectibles or secondary missions, this being a great advance for the saga.

The jump to three dimensions came with Spider-Man (2002), based on the first film directed by Sam Raimi, being a game developed by Treyarch for PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube, and by Digital Eclipse for Game Boy Advance. It's about a action and adventure title which allows the player to freely explore New York City, swinging through buildings with cobwebs, performing acrobatics and fighting enemies.

Spider-Man had several sequels, such as Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007) or Spider-Man: Friend or Foe (2007), which continued to improve the technical and playable section of the character. In addition, there were also other games that were inspired by other comic or animated versions**, such as Ultimate Spider-Man (2005), Spider-Man: Web of Shadows (2008) or Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions (2010). These games offered different character perspectives and stylesfrom the most youthful and carefree tone of the Ultimate universe, to the darkest and most violent of Web of Shadows, through the most varied and original from Shattered Dimensionswhich allows you to control four of the best alternative versions of Spider-Man (Amazing, Noir, 2099 and Ultimate).

The high point of Spider-Man video games came with Marvel's Spider Man (2018), developed by Insomniac Games for PlayStation 4. The game features an original version of the character, which is not based on any previous films or comics, but rather creates its own continuity. This way, tells the adventures of Peter Parkera 23-year-old young man who has been Spider-Man for eight years, and who must face a new threat that endangers the entire city: Mr. Negative and his criminal organization called the Inner Demons.

Marvel's Spider Man has gotten two sequels, Marvel's Spider Man: Miles Morales (2020) and Marvel's Spider Man 2 (2023), which continued the character's story and expanded the game world. Said third title of this year, Spider Man 2 takes up the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who must join forces to stop a new enemy: Kraven the Hunter, a mercenary obsessed with hunting the best predator. The game too features the appearance of Venom, the alien symbiote that bonds with Eddie Brock and becomes one of Spider-Man's greatest rivals. Without a doubt, these features are what have made them one of the best Marvel games of all time.

In conclusion, Spider-Man video games they have come a long way from its first appearance to the present to reach the incredible quality that we know today. The character has evolved so much in the graphical aspect as in the playable one**, offering experiences that are increasingly complete and faithful to their essence. Without a doubt, Spider-Man is one of the most popular and loved heroes by fans and will surely continue to surprise us with new video games in the future.

Join the conversation