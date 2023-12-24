We have already known the sales data for all consoles in 2023.

The sales difference between PS5 and Xbox Series X|S continues to increase after this year 2023.

We are currently in the middle of one of the most turbulent generations in the history of our sector, and not only did it start in 2020, a year marked by an unusual global pandemic in recent history, but they have also had to go through an ordeal for a couple of years due to a lack of stock. Until the beginning of 2023 it was very difficult to get a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series very clear of the difference in approaches of both companies. Specifically, below we will talk about the 2023 sales data, offered by the Financial Times.

In this equation we leave out Nintendo Switch, not only because its generation began in 2017 and not 2020, but because it also targets a very different market than the PS5 and Xbox Series. Likewise, the Nintendo console is at the end of its life cycle, so it would not be a fair comparison in any sense. Even so, we can mention that Switch has sold 16.4 million units during the current year 2023.

Now, getting into the matter, we have to mention that PS5 has managed to sell 22.5 million unitswhile Xbox Series X|S has placed 7.6 million consoles during the year. This means that Sony's console has sold practically three times as many as Microsoft's, something that we can attribute to various factors, especially related to the company's approach, as well as marketing campaigns and efforts to place the hardware on the market. .

A different approach

Xbox clearly focuses on offering experiences, which is why its titles have been published for years on both its consoles and PC, and recently we can also play the titles from the Game Pass catalog through Xbox Cloud Gaming, which can run on a mobile or even on a TV and. On the other hand, PlayStation has always focused a lot on offering a relatively closed ecosystem, which has recently opened with the launch of some of its games on PCbut that continues to maintain a certain secrecy that in this case can play a lot in its favor.

Of course, we are not economists, so this is simply an assumption, but the data is what it is and the reality is that PS5 has sold around three times as much as Xbox Series X|S during 2023.

