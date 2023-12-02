loading…

The Israeli army used AI to attack Gaza which resulted in many civilians being killed. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel has deployed an artificial intelligence (AI) system to generate targeted killings that have turned Gaza into a “mass murder factory.” That was revealed in a new investigative report published by Israeli media +972 Magazine.

This system differs significantly from previous military operations that led to indiscriminate killings and high civilian death rates during Israel’s current offensive on Gaza.

“The Israeli army has data on most potential targets in Gaza – including homes – which establishes the number of civilians likely to be killed in attacks on specific targets,” the source told +972.

This number was calculated and known in advance, and Army intelligence units also knew roughly how many civilians would definitely be killed immediately before carrying out the attack.

Highlighting the shocking disregard for civilian life, the report found that the Israeli military command knowingly approved the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in an attempt to assassinate a Hamas military commander.

“The number increased from dozens of civilian deaths (allowed) as collateral damage as part of attacks on senior officials in previous operations, to hundreds of civilian deaths as collateral damage,” one source told +972.

The expanded protocols for selecting targets used by Israel have led the Israeli army to significantly increase bombardment of non-military infrastructure. This includes private residences as well as public buildings, infrastructure and high-rise blocks, which military sources define as “force targets”.

“Nothing happens by chance,” said another source.

When a 3-year-old girl was murdered in a house in Gaza, it happened because someone in the army decided that killing the child was no big deal – that it was a price worth paying to be able to hit (another) target.