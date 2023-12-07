Suara.com – Daihatsu Sigra, as one of the car choices in the LCGC (Low-Cost Green Car) segment, has become a highlight that has attracted the attention of many consumers.

With a combination of friendly prices and various attractive features, Sigra is a promising option for those looking for an environmentally friendly vehicle on an affordable budget.

This article will take a closer look at the Daihatsu Sigra, detailing not only its competitive price but also the specifications that make it a vehicle worth considering.

2018 Daihatsu Sigra car. (Daihatsu.co.id)

Daihatsu Sigra price

1.2 R AT DLX: Rp. 180,600,0001.2 R AT: Rp. 176,800,0001.2 R MT DLX: Rp. 165,800,0001.2 R MT: Rp. 162,000,0001.2 001.2 X MT DLX: IDR 160,900,0001.2

Type 1.0 engine specifications

Type: 1KR-VE, DOHC VVT-iCc Engine Capacity: 998Number of Cylinders: 3 – InlineNumber of Valves: 12Diameter x Stroke: 71.0 x 84.0Maximum Power ps/rpm: 67 / 6,000Maximum Torque kg.m/rpm: 9, 1 / 4,400Fuel System: EFIFuel: Unleaded GasolineFuel Tank Capacity: Liters 36

Type 1.2 engine specifications

Type: 3NR-VE, DOHC Dual VVT-iEngine Capacity cc: 1,197Number of Cylinders: 4 – InlineNumber of Valves: 16Diameter x Stroke: 72.5 x 72.5Maximum Power ps/rpm: 88 / 6,000Maximum Torque kg.m/rpm: 11.0 / 4,200Fuel System: EFIFuel: Unleaded GasolineFuel Tank Capacity: Liters 36

So, that’s the price list for the Daihatsu Sigra as of December 2023, complete with specifications. Interested in buying?