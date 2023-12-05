Sometimes the most recent update of our operating system cannot get along very well with our computer, and that is why, before we agree to download and install one of the latest updates, it is advisable to read a little on the Internet in case any have given a particular problem.

And unfortunately, the update for Windows 11 23H2 seems to greatly affect the performance of some of the most demanding games on the market, so you may be disappointed if you finally access this installation.

As numerous users are reporting on the Internet, both on Reddit and in the official Microsoft forums, the 23H2 update for Windows 11 significantly reduces computer performance.

On the one hand, a user complained on the official forums about reduced performance when downloading and installing the update for Windows 11.

He comments that before the update, his laptop, a 2020 HP Pavilion, could reach up to 130 fps in demanding games like Valorant or GTA 5.

But after this update, began to notice slowdowns, drastic drops in FPS in these same gamesso he already knew who the culprit was.

Another of the affected users comments that after installing the 23H2 update for Windows 11, they noticed GPU performance 5-8% slower than previous updatewhich had 22H2.

His video games are now experiencing slowdowns, and while he commented that the only solution in this regard was to go back to the 22H2 update, Microsoft has a better solution for you.

Solution if you are affected by the performance drop in the 23H2 update

According to Microsoft, all you have to do is:

Reset Microsoft Defender using a couple of PowerShell commands specified on this Reddit page. After that, you must restart the computer and then enable CPU virtualization in the BIOS. Now you have to open Windows Security and enable memory integrity in the kernel isolation settings. After this, the computer is restarted, and then the hypervisor will run and virtualization security will be enabled.

And with this the performance problems would have been resolved.

In any case, the most sensible thing is not to carry out this installation if you are not in a hurry, and wait for the next cumulative update where it is quite likely that the problem has already been solved.