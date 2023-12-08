Suara.com – The Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (Kemenkop UKM) revealed that tiered interest was one of the causes of the 2023 People’s Business Credit (KUR) distribution being stalled.

Just so you know, as of December 6, the realization of KUR distribution was still at 78.17 percent or IDR 232.16 trillion from the target of IDR 297 trillion with 4.15 million debtors.

“The interest subsidy is starting to be tiered, with new debtors 6 percent and old debtors up to 9 percent. With tiered interest, the banking and SIKP system will adjust and targets will be reduced and there will be a slowdown,” said Yulius, Deputy for Micro Enterprises at the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs, at the Update Press Conference. Latest KUR Monitoring and Evaluation Results, at the Kemenkop UKM Office, Jakarta, Thursday (7/12/2023).

Yulius explained that tiered interest is a new scheme that will take effect from January 2023 as stated in the Regulation of the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Number 1 of 2023 concerning Guidelines for Implementing KUR.

In the previous regulation, new debtors and old debtors were both charged 6 percent interest, which was able to make KUR realization by the end of 2022 reach 98 percent with a total disbursement of IDR 285 trillion from the target of IDR 290 trillion.

“So KUR distributors cannot optimize in January,” he also said.