Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime of the momentwhich is not surprising, since the second season has featured unexpected and tragic events that have shocked fansbecause as mentioned, the Shibuya arc has marked a before and after in the series, laying the foundations for a new and chaotic stage.

Likewise, with Gojo out of the action many powerful curses have been causing riots throughout Shibuya, being Mahito a clear example of thissince this terrifying villain has caused countless deaths of sorcerers and innocents, becoming one of the most fearsome characters in the series.

In fact, The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has given Mahito a greater participationwho has given a sample of his immeasurable power in the midst of his battle against Yuji and Aoi Todo, which is why a cosplayer artist marveled at the abilities of this villain has decided to immortalize him through a surprising and very realistic cosplay that will leave you speechless.

This is the most realistic and terrifying Mahito cosplay you'll see in a long time.

Mahito, the curse of Special Grade, from the first season became a big obstacle for Yujisince this fearsome villain killed several of Itadori's friends, causing an emotional breakdown in this young man who did not have time to assimilate all the psychological damage that Mahito caused him.

During the Shibuya incident, Mahito has had a direct involvement in a large number of deathsbecause this villain looked for ways to spiritually break the Itadori by killing several of his friends just for fun and leisure. That is why at the climax of the battle between this curse and Yuji, a cosplayer artist has decided make a very realistic cosplay of Mahito that will shock you.

Through Instagram, the cosplayer artist named marunrun0 has shared his amazing and very realistic Mahito cosplaywhich is so precise that it feels like this terrible curse has come to life.

In these images you can see the great work that the cosplayer artist has done, who has replicated every detail of Mahito to perfectionfrom this curse's distinctive attire and hairstyle, to his terrifying and deep look that denotes the sadistic personality of this villain who has wreaked havoc everywhere, murdering thousands of innocents, becoming a great threat to sorcerers.

This Mahito cosplay is so realistic and perfect It gives the feeling that this fearsome curse has come to life, as the cosplay artist has done an exceptional job in personifying this despicable villain.

Obviously, Mahito is one of the most powerful curses in Jujutsu Kaisen, since This villain has a very surprising technique which has made him a headache, since he can modify and merge souls to his liking. In addition to this, he has a repertoire of skills that make him a very careful adversary, making it evident that There are few who can face it to this antagonist.

Mahito's sick personality and evil actions have caused this to become one of the most hated characters by the fans, since he vilely and ruthlessly killed several well-loved sorcerers, showing that he enjoyed every second of the suffering of his victims.

Without a doubt, The second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has been full of all kinds of momentswhich have caused a great emotional impact on the fans, who still They are dismayed by Mahito's evil and the rest of the dark sorcerers who have unleashed terror and chaos throughout Shibuya.

