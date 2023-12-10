The addon that we are going to recommend is relatively new, but it is based on one that you may be familiar with and which you probably lost track of a long time ago. We are talking about Kaito Beta, an add-on that enjoyed notable popularity, but ended up passing away like so many other add-ons available for the program. Now Otaku acts as his successor and provides even better features.

Kodi with anime

Kodi lovers say that the program has an add-on for any type of content that you want to enjoy, manage and view without limits. The truth is that this may possibly be the case, given that the number of complements is immense. That’s why it’s so recommendable to install Otakusince it is the best option for manga and anime fans who want to squeeze out all the potential of the series and movies they want to watch.

In addition to bringing together the different titles available, what this add-on does is provide a varied series of options with which the viewing experience it is simpler. It is free and does not require a premium account, although with certain profiles, such as Real Debrid, you can get more features.

With Otaku you have a complete integration of the anime release calendar, it is possible to see which series are popular, which will be broadcast next season or which productions have better user ratings. To this we must add a section that gathers the top 100 anime, which comes in handy when you don’t know what to watch and you want something that is undoubtedly of quality. There are also sections that divide the series and movies, you can search with different filters, see categories, make a watchlist, lists by tags or use functions such as skipping episode intros.

Installation process

If you have already installed other add-ons, we probably won’t tell you anything new, but take a look at the steps you have to follow. The first of all is install Hooty repository. To do this, go to the System menu and access File Explorer. Then you have to click on Add source and write the following address: “https://goldenfreddy0703.github.io/repository.hooty”. Click on accept and edit the name so that it is stored as “hooty”, since this way you will easily recognize it.

After that go back to the main menu and now access the Addons section. The next option you have to choose is “Install from zip file”. The system will ask you for confirmation about what you are doing and, after that, you will have to choose “hooty” and open the “repository.hooty-xxzip” file. At that moment the process of downloading and installing the repository will begin.

Once this is done you are now in a position to proceed with the installation of the Otaku addon. Return to the main add-ons menu and select the “Install from repository” option. You will have to enter Hooty, which you will already have installed because you have followed the previous steps, and then choose the video addons section. You will see the Otaku add-on appear, so you just have to choose it and click install. When the system shows you what is going to be installed, click accept and then wait for the process to finish. From there You will now have Otaku available for your use.