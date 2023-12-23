In just a few days, Christmas officially begins. And, with it, the possibility of adapting our technology to this long-awaited time of the year. In the case of Alexa, the options are endless. We teach you how to activate Santa mode on this smart speaker.

Smart speakers have become one of the most used products in the home to perform all types of tasks in a way that is as simple as it is effective. With them, and with the appropriate equipment, we can automate a large number of aspects of our daily life. As is the case of turning on the heating automatically, creating environments in our home with a simple voice command or the possibility of receiving weather alerts every time we get up to know what clothes we have to wear that day.

But, in addition to all this, speakers like Alexa offer us a large number of surprises to make our daily lives much more enjoyable. One of the modes that has caused the greatest sensation is known as Santa Mode. With it, Alexa inherits the role of Santa Claus and, with the same voice as hers, offers us the opportunity to interact with him in a very fun way. Consolidating itself as the perfect companion for this Christmas. We tell you how to activate it and some of the main uses we can make with it.

Activate Santa mode on your Alexa

Activating Santa mode is very simple. The entire process will be carried out through voice commands that allow you to activate all its functions, so we will not have to access any complex configuration menu to start enjoying this mode. In this case, we will have to say out loud: Alexa, activate Santa mode. From that moment, our smart speaker will answer us as if it were Santa Claus to any question we ask that has a certain relationship with Christmas.

For example, we can ask him to sing a Christmas carol or tell us a Christmas story. In addition, we can also ask you for help to offer us your instructions and recommendations for making any Christmas menu or a characteristic dessert at this time of year, the possibilities are endless. All of this, as always, will have to be preceded by the Alexa command so that the speaker interprets that it is a request that we make to her.

Have fun with Alexa

In addition to triggering specific commands like the one mentioned previously, Alexa can also become our favorite playmate at this time of year. We can ask him, for example, to answer questions such as the list of gifts that we deserve to receive from our loved ones or ask him how many exact hours it is until Christmas officially begins.

In addition, we can ask him where the elf is, to describe to us what Santa Claus's workshop is like in which he prepares all the gifts for the little ones or the name of the reindeer with which he moves around Lapland, his place of origin. Without a doubt, a perfect opportunity to enjoy a very different environment in our home, having fun with one of the best-selling smart speakers in recent years.