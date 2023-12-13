Mortgage loans are a very important and effective tool for those who want to obtain their own home.

Among the various banking options where you can obtain a loan, there are some that charge a higher interest rate than others. If you are interested in accessing a mortgage loan, here we tell you which option charges the least interest.

Which bank charges a lower interest rate?

The interest rate It is the benefit that a banking institution obtains when granting credit, so it may vary depending on the brand.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), It offers data to guide users, and according to its records, Scotiabank is the institution that offers the lowest interest charges, which makes it the best option.

Inbursa It is the other cheapest option for users, retaining lower interest for its clients.

Each mortgage loan will depend on the bank that grants it, as well as the conditions that are previously agreed upon. We recommend going with a Financial Advisor to receive guidance and make the best decision.

