The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) offered a list of banknotes that will go out of circulation throughout 2024, the value of these banknotes will not lose their value, but they will be progressively withdrawn from circulation.

Here you can see one of these bills that will disappear next year in case you are interested in saving any of them to collect.

The D1 banknote family is the one that is about to be retired; it was in 2001 when these pieces were put into circulation in the country.

The 200 peso bill that will be withdrawn in 2024 will be the one with Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz and has the following details:

Obverse: Juana de Asbaje next to a book from the time, an inkwell and part of her library. Reverse: Temple of San Jerónimo with ornamental elements. It was put into circulation on October 15, 2001. Measurements: 155x66mm. Cotton paper.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions