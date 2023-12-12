This new saga of the title presents a great amount of variety for all types of users, from the most veteran to the newest.

It is curious how, quite often, users make mistakes. Many times we think that a type of content, in this case a video game, there is no more turn and that it is difficult to reinvent yourself obeying the same formula. However, We have to thank Bandai Namco for pointing out our mistake with Tekken 8. Anyone who thinks it is more of the same cannot be more confused, because This title offers something differentas we already told you in our first impressions and when playing the first online fights.

And that is different from the game modes, where the new Arcade Quest draws attention, which we were able to test during our gaming session. At this event we were able to build our first impressions about the game that will be Available to everyone on January 26, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (for which the requirements are already known), and we are going to share with you our conclusions. However, we can already tell you that Tekken with this delivery has taken a step forwardevolving as only great sagas know how to do.

Defending is not enough, you have to dominate the fight

In this game session we were able to test the 32 characters that will be available in the title, including the three new additions: Reina, Victor and Azucena and some of the classics. The difference between using one fighter or another is palpable, as it has always been and as it should be, but there is something that they all have in common, the importance of having an offensive attitude. From the first fight of the story mode, in which we faced Kazuya Mishima controlling Jin Kazama, we realized the importance of taking the lead in the fight.

The consequence of both rivals constantly seeking to take the initiative is a much higher combat pace, where there are hardly any downtimes with both players protecting each other. We are aware that if these fights were like this against the CPU, When the confrontations are against another physical person, the speed of the fight will be much greater.becoming much more frenetic battles and for which we have to be well prepared.

The best way to train, and this is a very interesting function especially for those players who want to start in the saga, are the tutorials that we will find in the Arcade Quest mode. We dedicate a few minutes to this section to let loose a little and we have to highlight the good work that has been done. Tekken can be a game with a tremendously high learning barrier, and these explanations are very concise yet bearable. No one will be bored learning and in a matter of a few minutes you will be able to acquire very useful primary knowledge.

One of those vital concepts is the new mechanics called Heat Smash. This attack is, in part, largely responsible for the verticality of the combats. This is an attack that requires charging and can only be used once per round. By using it (using R1), our character will begin a direct race against our rival, being able to reach corner him to deal devastating blows.

Our advice for when we find ourselves in an extreme situation like this is to use the Rage Art by pressing R2. It can only be used when let’s have little life, but it will be like a last bullet to turn us against an opponent who has us on the ropes. It seems to us a very useful measure to avoid those situations in which we cannot carry out a good defense and we need to get rid of our adversary urgently.

As you can see, all these mechanics that we are explaining are extremely simple. Bandai Namco has done a great job turning Tekken 8 into a highly accessible title. Proof of this is the Special Stylewith which the commands are simplified than the typical Arcade Style of this saga.

Arcade Quest Mode: customization, tournaments, and the flashy Ghost Battle mode

When we finish the first four chapters of the story mode, which He left us with honey on our lips and a world tournament to be playedwe access the Arcade Quets mode, which has a lot to offer. As we have already told you before, this is a good place to complete the tutorials and learn and practice conceptsbut there is much more to do, and it is all very fun.

To begin with, this “world” is set in a arcades of yesteryearand to move through it we need create a character with a wide spectrum of customization. We, who are very geeks about this, were fascinated by the possibilities we had (despite there being many elements that we could not access) to prevent our character from looking the least bit like the rest, so here you have an extra point in favor.

However, the most interesting of all is the great variety of ways we have to fight and improve. During what we were able to try, we experienced how when playing on the arcade machines we were presented with confrontations that allowed us rank up and level up with all characters. As we advanced, we were presented with what we are sure is the first tournament in a long list. From the map we could see, it seems that We will unlock different recreational rooms that we can visit as we improve our reputation.

In one of those rooms we found a modality that left us fascinated: the Ghost Battle mode. In it we will fight against an AI that learns our movements with each character, so that It will be like fighting against ourselves. The more fights we fight you will learn more about our style, the more similar he will be to us and, therefore, the more difficult it will be to win (we assure you that after three fights his skill is already quite considerable). This will always be the place with the most even battles, because in the end no one has the same level as each other except that person themselves.

Other game modes that complement Tekken 8 perfectly

Although the story and the Arcade Quest Mode are probably the two most striking sections and from which the most juice can be extracted, there is much more to squeeze. We have both the classic just versuswhich serves us to practice the have loose fightsAs the Tekken Ball. This mode, which returns to the saga, is as fun as you can expect, with different scenarios, different balls and hits that do more or less damage. If you don’t know what it is, the mechanism is very simple, we must hit a ball to try to hurt the opponent, it is like a kind of dodgeball in which if our opponent does not hit the ball with precision, he will see how his life is lowered . Honestly, while we were playing it we couldn’t stop imagining the good time that could be had in this type of fights with friends.

Of course it remains that The scenarios presented in the game are represented in an extraordinary way. These are in perfect harmony with the combats and even have elements with which to interact as humor, such as the alpacas that appear in one of the sets, or that reflect the violence of the fight, such as the deterioration of the stage due to blows.

It can be played for the first time on December 14

Those who have a PlayStation 5 You will be able to enjoy the 16 scenarios and the 32 characters on December 14which will be when a demo is enabled that It will take a little longer to reach the rest of the platforms.

We highly recommend that you give it a try. to understand everything we have explained to you and enjoy the different modes. If you have never been interested in the Tekken saga, this is the best opportunity to start and learnif you abandoned it years ago you will be able to quickly recover your skill and find new challengesand if you are staunch followers of this series we guarantee that it won’t seem like more of the samebecause even if we think there is no other way around, we could be wrong.

