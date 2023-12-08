The Chinese television manufacturer TCL is determined to fight head-to-head in Europe with established brands. In fact, it is already doing so, although not in all segments of this market (on our continent it does not yet sell OLED televisions). Just a few days ago we participated in an event prepared by the technical managers of this brand in Europe, and to our surprise innovation and technology They have monopolized all the weight in this presentation.

In these types of calls, television manufacturers usually take the opportunity to give us a few hints of technical information among tons of marketing, but this has not been the case. It hasn’t been at all. Here the technical has prevailed in a resounding way, so we have several very interesting things to tell you. However, before we get into trouble, it is worth remembering that TCL has been focused on mini LED technology for more than four years.

I had the opportunity to test its first television equipped with this type of backlight, the X10 model, in January 2020, and it left a very good taste in my mouth. Since then, the engineers of this company have greatly refined their mini LED technology, and objectively they have managed to place on the market some of the best televisions equipped with this backlight. I was able to test their titanic X955 in the middle of last September, and its image quality is extremely competitive.

TCL prepares the landing of its IJP RGB OLED televisions

The X955 that I just told you about is an impressive television. It is currently the most advanced mini LED model that TCL has in its catalogue, so it brings together the latest innovations that this brand has developed. Its most striking specifications are its maximum brightness delivery capacity (it is capable of touching 5,000 nit peaks), its 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and, above all, the 5,184 independent local dimming zones implemented by its backlight matrix.

TCL has already presented an 8K OLED TV with a foldable matrix and inkjet printing technology

The slide that we publish below these lines shows some of the most interesting features of the latest TCL mini LED televisions. In addition to their very notable brightness delivery capacity and sophisticated backlighting, they are supported by very well-executed image processing, outstanding color reproduction and a sound that in some models, such as the C84, is convincing.





In any case, there is life beyond mini LED technology. And those responsible for TCL know it. In fact, this brand presented at the beginning of last June a 65-inch television that incorporates a folding organic matrix with 8K resolution and inkjet printing or IJP (Ink-Jet Printing OLED).

The IJP OLED technology that TCL is working on is an alternative to the W-OLED matrices produced by LG and the QD-OLED panels manufactured by Samsung

It is evident that what this company was pursuing when it showed this device was to demonstrate brute force. Punch the table. However, this television is also a statement of intent: TCL is ready to enter the OLED television market.





The IJP OLED technology that TCL is working on is an alternative to the W-OLED matrices that LG produces and the QD-OLED panels that Samsung makes. All three are self-emissive technologies that use diodes of an organic nature, but their structure and the processes involved in the manufacture of these matrices are very different, so Their features are not identical. In our analyzes we have verified that there are clearly perceptible differences between LG’s W-OLED panels and Samsung’s QD-OLED, and TCL’s IJP OLED will surely also stand out from their competitors.





The next slide is very interesting because it directly compares the performance of OLED technologies from LG, Samsung and TCL, although it is most prudent that we accept it with reservations for the moment. This information has been provided to us by TCL, and it is evident that it is an interested party.

In any case, according to this brand, its IJP OLED panels will have a greater brightness delivery capacity than those of its competitors, its coverage of the Rec. 2020 color space will be broader and Your energy efficiency will be higher. We’ll check it out when we have the opportunity to thoroughly review the first IJP OLED TV.





The last slide worth stopping at reflects what, if finally confirmed, will be one of the strengths of TCL’s IJP OLED panels compared to LG’s W-OLED and Samsung’s QD-OLED. As we can see, always according to TCL, its organic matrices offer us a coverage of 90% of the Rec. 2020 color space, while LG’s panels are satisfied with 76% and Samsung’s with 85%. We will see if these features are finally confirmed, but whatever the case, for users the arrival of a new OLED panel manufacturer is great news. There is no doubt about that.





