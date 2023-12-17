Kervin is one of the happiest children after receiving a PlayStation 5 as a Christmas gift.

Surely, many of you have thought about a PlayStation 5 as a Christmas gift, since it is the most desired console of the moment for all video game fans. Well, there is a story beyond just receiving this device as a gift that will make you very sentimental and it is a recent video that has gone viral on the networks where a child has received a very special PS5 that makes him remember your beloved father deceased.

At first glance it may sound strange, but in reality it is something very emotional that has filled a home with joy. In this article we tell you the story of Kevin, a little boy who He has shocked the world with his reaction upon receiving the most special gift of your life.

A boy receives the best gift of his life: a PS5 from his father

Kevin is five years old and lives with his mother in the United States. His father passed away a few months ago, leaving a huge void in his family's life. For this reason, Kevin's mother decided to give the gift of the PS5 to her son on Christmas Day 2022, as a tribute to his father. The interesting thing is that she put the printed photo of his father and son together on the console and played a recorded message in his voice: “Here is the PS5.”

The moment was recorded Kevin was surprised to receive the PS5 along with other gamer accessories. The boy's emotion was indescribable. He couldn't believe what he saw and felt deeply grateful for everything that was happening to him. Then she looked at the photo of her father emblazoned on the console and said, “With my dad in it.”

The video went viral on TikTok and then on other social networks. Thousands of people were moved by Kevin's story and sent him messages of support and love. This story reminds us how important it is to value what we have and not take anything for granted. For this reason, Kevin's PS5 It is much more than a simple console, is a symbol of love, memory and hope. This is undoubtedly a good gift to complement with the best PS5 games or access free PlayStation 5 games.

