Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu wants to control the Rafah border which is controlled by Egypt. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel must take full control of the Gaza Strip's border corridor with Egypt to ensure the “demilitarization” of the region. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. That could trigger a war with Egypt, which controls the Rafah border crossing.

“The Philadelphi corridor – or more precisely, the southern (Gaza) closure point – must be in our hands. Must be closed. It was clear that any other arrangement would not be possible. ensure the demilitarization we seek,” Netanyahu said, as reported by Reuters.

He did not explain further. If realized, the move would mark a de facto reversal of Israel's withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, placing the enclave under exclusive Israeli control after years of leadership by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Netanyahu's comments about the buffer zone come as Israeli military forces continue to launch an offensive that the prime minister has repeatedly stressed will last “many months.”

The fighting focused on al-Bureij, Nuseirat, Maghazi and Khan Younis, according to residents, and was supported by intensive airstrikes that filled hospitals with injured Palestinians.

“The bombings have killed 165 people and injured 250 others in Gaza over the past 24 hours,” Palestinian health authorities said.

At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, the largest medical facility in the south of the densely populated region, a Red Crescent video showed paramedics carrying a tiny, dust-covered baby into the ward shouting “there's breathing, there's breathing.”

Nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents were forced to flee their homes as a result of Israel's 12-week offensive, which was triggered after Hamas and its allied groups killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages in unrest in southern Israel on October 7.

The attacks have killed at least 21,672 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Gaza, with more than 56,000 people injured and thousands more feared dead under the rubble.

Israel says 172 of its military personnel were killed in fighting in Gaza.