Pablo López has been the fastest coach to close his All Stars team and is now ready to win the last La Voz format that the Malaga native is missing. His four talents are very special voices, which have touched his heart and with which he has reunited after a while.

Javier Erro has fallen in love with his song Hábito de ti by Vanesa Martín, a very special song with which the talent has triumphed on stage. Ana González has achieved the only foursome of the gala by singing a María de la O, the young woman has relived a very special moment in her life, although this time she has left with the man from Malaga.

Curricé has changed coaches on this occasion and after impressing with a song by Imagine Dragons he has stayed with Pablo López. Finally, the man from Malaga closed his team with the voice of Paula Espinosa and the Heart left him.