A killer leaves bodies in several cities on the Red Dead Redemption 2 map.

In Red Dead Redemption 2 there are hidden secondary missions

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best open world games of all time, the acclaimed title from Rockstar Games that allows you to live an epic adventure in the wild west. There are many reasons why this title is considered in this way and it is that it has a wide variety of missions, secrets and surprises throughout history. What you may not know is that This game also has a dark side and macabre, which will make your hair stand on end.

In this article we tell one of the scariest things that can be done in Red Dead Redemption 2 and that has to do with a mysterious serial killer who is loose on the map. If you dare to follow their tracks and discover their lair, you will find very disturbing scenarios and in the end you could get a good reward. Without further ado, we leave you all information below.

Red Dead Redemption 2's serial killer is one of the best missions in the game

Anyone know if this leads to anything? Just randomly found it. It’s a dead body tied up.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game that does not skimp on details and that offers a very realistic experience and complet. Therefore, it is not surprising that, among its many activities and events, there are some that are more sinister and disturbing than others. One of them is the serial killer casea psychopath who dedicates himself to mutilating and hanging his victims all over the map, leaving behind a series of clues They will take you to their hiding place. This is a secondary mission which you can start at any time, as long as you find one of the three corpses left by the criminal. In fact, this mission has become very popular because a player named Emotional-Gold-2451 has posted an image on Reddit showing one of the scariest clues and other users have joined in to help you find the culprit.

These corpses are located in different areas of the map. One It is located in Lemoyne near the swamp, another in West Elizabeth north of Strawberry and the last in New Hanover under a bridge (the one seen in the image they shared on Reddit). Each one of them he has his head cut off and a partial map inside the mouth. If you collect all three pieces of the map, you can form a complete one which will tell you the location of the murderer's cabin.

The murderer's cabin is located south of Valentine, near the river. When you get there, you can enter the basementwhere you will find a chilling scene filled with dozens of mutilated corpses, human organs, bloody tools and a altar with a note from the murderer. Upon inspecting the note, the assassin will attack you by surprise and knock you unconscious.

Now, you wake up and realize that you are tied to a metal table. A chainsaw threatens to cut your neck if you don't let go soon. While you fight to free yourself, you see the murderer who captured you approaching with a knife in his hand. You have to defend yourself and subdue him before he kills you. If you achieve it, you can tie up the criminal and take him to the office from the sheriff of Valentine, where you they will pay 40 dollars for your bravery. But don't let your guard down, because the killer will try to run away and kill the sheriff and you'll have to be ready to shoot him.

This is one of the most terrifying and original missions of Red Dead Redemption 2, which demonstrates the great job Rockstar Games has done to create a living world full of possibilities. Definitely, these are one of the things that make this title uniquebeing considered one of the best games in all of history.

