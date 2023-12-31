Space exploration is still one of those pending subjects that humanity has to understand its existence and the reason for everything, and for this, corporations like NASA are using the most advanced technology to achieve this objective.

Specifically, we talk about advances in robotics and NASA has taken a step forward, presenting Valkyrie, a humanoid robot 188 cm tall and weighing 136 kilos that they plan to use in future space exploration missions.

This humanoid robot is designed to operate in degraded or damaged human-designed environments, using areas affected by natural disasters as an example.

These humanoid robotssince they are very similar to people, they could even help astronauts in space exploration.

And in fact Shaun Azimi, leader of NASA's Dexterous Robotics team, has pointed out that these humanoid robots in space could perform dangerous tasks for astronautssuch as cleaning solar panels or inspecting malfunctioning equipment outside the spacecraft.

“We're not trying to replace human crews, we're really just trying to take away the boring, dirty, dangerous work to allow them to focus on those higher-level activities,” Azimi says.

In fact, NASA is partnering with robotics companies like Apptronik to learn how these humanoid robots, developed for terrestrial purposes, could benefit for future work in space.

REUTERS/Evan Garcia

And yet, Apptronik is developing Apollo, another humanoid robotbut more focused on tasks on Earth to work in warehouses and manufacturing plants moving packages.

“Our goal is to have this system online 22 hours a day,” says Apptronik CTO Nick Paine. “It has a changeable battery, so you can work for four hours, change the battery and then continue in a very quick period.”

In any case, they do not rule out that these robots could also be used in space exploration in the future: “Robots like Apollo are designed with modularity in mind to be able to adapt to many applications. And that is where NASA is really trying to obtain that information – to see what the key gaps are, where we would need to invest in the future to bring a ground system into the space environment and certify it to operate in space.”