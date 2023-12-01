Movistar has just launched a new FTTR (Fiber to the Room) fiber service. It is a technology to bring high speed to practically any corner of the house. Installation is carried out without the need for work at home, all thanks to an extremely thin and practically invisible cable. We are going to tell you how FTTR fiber works and what are the conditions that Movistar offers with its new service.

FTTR fiber has a clear purpose: more optimally distribute the fiber optic and WiFi connection throughout the home. It is suitable for all types of apartments and houses, although it is designed for medium and large homes rather than small ones. The installation is carried out by distributing a transparent and thin cable throughout the home that connects the routers, with the aim of not being visible visually.

The cable connects the main router (WiFi 6) to the network extenders. It’s an invisible way to connect routers throughout the house





Thanks to this solution, it is possible to bring optical fiber to each individual room in the building or facility, connecting the main router and secondary amplifiers directly to the optical fiber. In the case of Movistar, it is combined with WiFi 6 routers, so it is possible to achieve full Gigabit coverage.

This avoids the use of WiFi extenders or repeaters in those areas of the house where the connection is not sufficient, promising to reduce latency by 60% when we are connected to WiFi. It also helps to decongest the network when we have multiple devices connected, and eliminates the problems that can occur in certain areas of the house due to thick walls, glass, and so on.

Movistar’s FTTR fiber service offers speeds of up to 1 Gbps and comes with a price of 9.90 euros per month, to which a registration fee of 120 euros must be added. The kit consists of a WiFi 6 router, the main kit for FTTR installation and fiber deployment in the home. The service will begin to be marketed from next December 4, in its launch phase, in the cities of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​later extending to the rest of the country.

It will last for 24 months, with a maximum penalty of 100 euros in the event that we want to terminate the service. In the latter case, you will have to return the equipment or pay 130 euros for the main kit and 80 euros for each additional kit.

