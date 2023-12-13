The young Lukas Bruscaglia became the protagonist of Roma-Fiorentina with the delivery of the “pizzino” to Rui Patricio, but the Portuguese coach has always had a special bond with the ball boys. Already since the days of the Premier League

“This is me 50 years ago.” This is how José Mourinho defined the young ball boy who on Sunday evening, after having collected the precious “pizzino” from the hands of the Special One on the Giallorossi’s positions on corner kicks, ran to Rui Patricio for the audacious delivery. He is Lukas Bruscaglia, 14 years old and flexible midfielder (he is playing mainly as a central defender) of Roma’s Under 15 team. It was his moment of glory, that note will certainly end up in a frame, but the memory of that evening will last even longer. After all, ball boys are a strange category, very few people deal with them. Sometimes they hit the news when a player becomes famous. And then we look for the images in which the various Totti, Cannavaro or Morata watched the matches on the sidelines ready to put the ball back into play.