The Marvel Cinematic Universe gets serious and presents its most violent series.

Marvel's most brutal series is about to premiere! They just released a shocking trailer for ECHO and they hold nothing back! Ready for a journey full of action and violence that breaks the limits of the TV-MA rating?

This Hawkeye spin-off promises to be a hurricane of brutality, with bloody scenes that will leave you breathless. Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) confronts her enemies in brutal ways, with her blood flowing wildly!

Get ready for one killer drop. All 5 episodes of Marvel Studios’ #Echo arrive January 9 at 6PM PT, exclusively on @DisneyPlus and @Hulu. Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream. pic.twitter.com/gRtffMzEDT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 17, 2023

And that's not all.

Marvel has decided to advance the premiere, all five episodes of ECHO will arrive on Disney Plus and Hulu on January 9, 2024! And, of course, there's a new trailer that immerses you in a world of adrenaline and unbridled violence.

The adult focus of this series is evident: viewer discretion is advised, because this is Marvel at its boldest and most visceral!

What else can you expect? Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) returns with scars that tell his story, along with a quick look at Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in his iconic red suit!

Charlie Cox and Vincent DOnofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin

But that's not all, ECHO is the first project under the new Marvel Spotlight banner. Yes, that name that carries with it the legacy of classic comics that gave life to iconic characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman!

“Marvel Spotlight gives us the opportunity to tell more grounded, character-driven stories,” said Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel streaming. “In the case of ECHO, we dive into what really matters on the streets, and you don't need to have seen other Marvel series to immerse yourself in Maya's story.”

Marvel Studios

And who is Maya López? A fighter who seeks to connect with her roots while dealing with her duality between her life of crime and her legacy. The most recent synopsis immerses us in her world, her struggle and her ambitions.

But this is not all! The cast is simply phenomenal, with names like Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning, Devery Jacobs, and Zahn McClarnon. Get ready to be part of the story of Maya López, the unstoppable force behind Echo!

The plot will immerse you in the brutal journey of Maya López, a struggle that forces her to face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community. Don't miss the first episode where we are introduced to Maya and her battles.

This journey will be epic, emotional, and more violent than anything you've seen in the Marvel universe! ECHO is about to break boundaries and take you to a world where action and blood are intertwined in a thrilling story. Get ready for the most intense Marvel experience yet!

You can watch ECHO on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.