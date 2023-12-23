Epic art creates the most surreal Avengers team Marvel could ever make canon.

A curious group of characters joins the Avengers

Throughout all these years there have been many characters who have been part of the ranks of the Avengers. However, only a few of them managed to establish themselves as a basic pillar of the team for a long time. Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow o Hulk are just a few names of heroes who became Avengersbut they were by no means the only ones.

Returning to the scene, the most ignored members of the Avengers They have come together in an epic art that has been created by fans, creating a team that demands recognition and, why not say it, establish itself in the official canon. This Avengers art shows the team's most underrated heroes in a hopeful light.

The level of professionalism shown in the art aligns perfectly with the drawing standards that typically appear in comics. Marvel, so it could be a completely official drawing. This new lineup of Avengers includes War Machine, Ant-Man, Yellowjacket, Trick Shot, Yelena Belova, White Vision, U.S. Agent, Mr. He fixed it y Thunderstrike.

Creative vision extends beyond conventional canonsassembling a dream team of Avengers made up of some of the group's most underrated members. Notably, this fanart was not just a labor of love, but a fan-commissioned piece, underscoring the growing appreciation for these lesser-known heroes. Marvel's extensive history showed numerous team templates from the Avengerseach with its own dynamic alignment.

However, that line-up seems to be one of the most unique and cool ones yet. What sets this team apart is the inclusion of characters that are lesser known, but also elude the moral limits of what it means to be an Avenger. The team features former villains, as well as the darkest versions of the best-known heroes.

The art creates a scenario where the classic Avengers roster is absent, and these replacements step up to protect the world. Hopefully Marvel sees this particular team-up as the smart idea that it is, as it has huge potential to become the bridge that reintroduces forgotten Marvel heroes.

