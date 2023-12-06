Something that has already become a tradition and that is beginning to be suspicious is that every year we have, at the very least, an increase in the price we pay for fiber, mobile or television. Year 2024 that we are very close to releasing will not be an exception. In the next article we will review the increases already announced and we will also see the operators who have promised not to touch their prices.

After years of price increases (even two or three per year in some years), this coming year will not be an exception. In this case, we are going to review the price increases announced by Movistar y Vodafone that will begin to be applied to practically all of its clients in a matter of a few weeks.

Movistar in 2024

Telefónica’s main brand in Spain is one of the usual brands of price increases, although on this occasion it is not doing so in exchange for any speed improvement, gigabytes on mobile phones or television content. We will pay more for the same package we currently have, although the increase will not be the same for everyone:

miMovistar

miMovistar Max with 600 Mbps fiber + 1 mobile line with 30 GB and deco with exclusive Movistar Plus+ channels: from 57.90 euros to 59.90 euros per month.

miMovistar Unlimited with 1 Gbps fiber + 2 mobile lines (one with unlimited data and the second with 30 GB) + deco with exclusive Movistar Plus+ channels: from 74.90 euros to 76.90 euros per month. miMovistar Unlimited x2 with 1 Gbps fiber with WiFi 6 router + 2 mobile lines with unlimited data + TV with exclusive Movistar Plus+ channels: from 90.90 euros to 93.90 euros per month. miMovistar Unlimited x4 with 1 Gbps fiber with WiFi 6 router + 4 mobile lines with unlimited data + TV with exclusive Movistar Plus+ channels: from 120.90 euros to 123.90 euros per month.

Movistar Plus+

Movistar Plus: from 11 euros to 12 euros.

Mobile rates

Unlimited 8 GB contract for 16.95 euros per month (previously 14.95 euros per month). Unlimited 30 GB contract for 27.95 euros per month (previously 25.95 euros per month). Unlimited Plus Contract for 43.95 euros per month (before 41.95 euros per month). Establishment of calls (pay-per-use mobile lines): an increase of 0.10 euros.

Fiber

Fiber 300 Mbps for 31.90 euros per month (previously 29.90 euros). Fiber 600 Mbps for 35.90 euros per month (previously 33.90 euros per month). 1 Gbps Fiber: 45.90 euros per month from the fourth month.

Vodafone than 2024

For second consecutive Year, Vodafone will raise its rates based on the CPI “They will raise their rates by €1.64 on average based on the annual average CPI, which is 4.38% (in the previous year it was 8.1%).” Starting January 1, 2024, Vodafone customers will pay between 0.70 and 4.30 euros more, depending on the rate they have contracted.

Mobile rates will not increase too much, between 70 cents or 1.60 euros depending on the one we have contracted. On the other hand, the convergent One rates are the ones that will increase your monthly fee the most. For example, the Vodafone One Unlimited rate will cost 4.30 euros more per month, reaching 101.50 euros per month.

Vodafone One Unlimited Basic: goes from 52.90 to 55.20 euros

Vodafone One Unlimited Max: costs from 59.50 to 62 euros Vodafone One Unlimited Duo: costs from 75.60 to 78.90 euros Vodafone Home Ilimitable: costs from 97.20 to 101.40 euros

What prices will not increase in 2024

In the absence of Orange ruling on an increase at the beginning of the year in the coming weeks, we already know some operators that maintain their mobile and internet rates. In this case, we talk about Finetwork, Lowi and Digi.

There are several sources that confirm that Digi does not plan to raise prices. This has been stated in an interview or press conference and it seems that it will continue to do so in 2024. For its part, no changes are expected in Finetwork or in Vodafone’s second brand (Lowi) that is causing so much talk in The last weeks.