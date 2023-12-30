Problems with loading YouTube videos are not new, but they have been multiplying lately. According to the comments we read from affected users, it seems that they are occurring more commonly among those who use alternative browsers to Edge or Chrome. Therefore, keep reading and apply some of the methods we share with you in the next lines.

Change your browser identity

As we say, in Edge and Chrome the loading problems are not being registered. They are so rare that a good idea is make believe youtube that you are using one of them when, instead, you continue using your usual browser. What is the way to make this adjustment?

What you have to do is use the User Agent, a type of tool also known as a user agent, which is responsible for informing web pages about the browser you are using. If you do not use Chrome, but do use a browser that is developed with the Chromium system, such as Opera or Brave, you will need this extension.

It is called User-Agent Switcher and is available here in the Chrome App Marketplace. It is an extension with more than 100,000 users, something that is not surprising considering that browsers based on Chromium are widespread among people all over the world. In the case of Firefox usersthe download you must do has the same name, but you will find it in the Mozilla add-ons store from here.

After installation, which will only take a few minutes, you will have to enter YouTube by opening a new tab. Once this is done, activate the extension and, in the User Agent menu, choose “Chrome”. This way you will be passing the identity of your browser through that of the Google program and thus reducing any loading problems with the videos to a minimum.

Use private mode

It is a method that some users mention that it works, while others have not done well. The positive aspect of this resource is that you can try it in a matter of a few minutes. All you have to do is load a new window of your browser with private-incognito mode activated. Now go to YouTube and take the test.

It may be that in this way avoid the charging problem. It is not the best option, because with incognito mode you will not have the identification on the web by default nor will you instantly find the videos that may interest you most according to your preferences. But if you were already tired of YouTube's loading problem, it could be a good option to go with.

Be careful with the ad blocker

Do you use an ad blocker to browse YouTube? You already know that, lately, the video platform has become very serious about acting against this type of programs. Therefore, it would not be surprising if the problem was found in the active presence of one of these programs. One of the names that is generating the most problematic cases is uBlock Origin and, especially, the filters that are configured by default.

The solution that some users give is to edit the filter in question and change it for a different one, but it has already been seen that it does not seem like a definitive solution either. Among the shared filters, the one that seems to be working best is the following: “https://www.youtube.com/##+js(nano-stb,%20resolve(1),%20*,%200.001)” , which you must add to the My Filters menu that you will reach from Preferences. In any case, keep in mind that it may not be the definitive solution.

Another option would be uninstall the program or extension that you are using to block ads, which will prevent you from experiencing other problems while you are accessing YouTube. In any case, try the different options that we have recommended and, if it continues to fail, consider using Chrome or Edge, at least until it is solved.