There are few safer investments than owning a property intended for rentalHowever, one of the biggest problems that must be faced is calculating the correct price for the rental.

This problem is suffered by both owners and tenants, who want to know how much they should pay to rent a property. To avoid this situation, we share how to calculate the rental price of a home.

How to calculate the rent of a house?

One of the most used, but least recommended, methods is that of Compare the rental prices of neighboring properties. This method is not entirely reliable, since it omits factors such as the age of the house, nearby businesses, streets, capital gains, amenities, among others. Comparing nearby prices can be a reference point, but you should not rely entirely on it.

The most recommended option is to carry out an appraisal with a specialist to know the correct rental price for your home. The specialized agent will be able to give you recommendations to know the right amount.

Knowing the supply and demand in your area is another fundamental factor, because if there is a lot of demand for housing in the area but not enough supply of properties, the price will rise. Otherwise, it will go down. You have to find the balance point so that your home can be rented without going to waste.

It is important to remember that the rental price may vary depending on various factors, such as remodeling or repairs, but it all depends on the agreements between the owner and tenant.

