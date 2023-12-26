Here we bring you a new example of a redesign that has been published in the last few hours. This corresponds to the case of Sunflora. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. You can also consult the best Pokémon games in history on the web.

In the original Gold and Silver beta of 1997, this Pokémon was known as Sanii, which means sunny, and had no evolution. Later, it was redesigned and renamed. In addition, a previous evolutionary phase was added: Sunkern.

We leave you with its evolution:

Beta Sunflora: In Gold & Silver’s 1997 demo, Sunflora was an unevolved Grass/Psychic Pokemon named “Sanii” (Sunny). But he was later renamed, redesigned, & given a pre-evolution. 1. Demo sprite recreation by @RacieBeep

2. 1997 demo sprite, 1999 release sprite

3. Release artwork pic.twitter.com/WcEOFQSjek — Dr. Lava (@DrLavaYT) April 26, 2020

What do you think?

Fuente.