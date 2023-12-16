La Voz 2023 has already reached the end and already has a winner. Elsa, from Luis Fonsi's team, has won thanks to hundreds of thousands of votes from viewers through our website.

Elsa has beaten the other three finalists. Second place went to Miguel; while Nereida and Pablo have been the finalists of an edition full of talent.

Elsa's victory has also given Luis Fonsi the victory among the coaches. The Puerto Rican defeated Antonio Orozco, who reached the final with two talents, Pablo López and Malú.