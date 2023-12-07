Starting January 1st, roaming changes and, with this, Movistar’s mobile contract rates will improve. The Spanish operator has already updated the conditions of this service with which its customers will be able to enjoy more gigabytes outside Spain from that date. Just as the price of the MB outside of the GB included in the rates will cost less.

Roaming data traffic within the EU will improve from next year. To give you an idea, starting January 1, 2024, the operator’s customers will be able to enjoy a greater number of gigabytes to consume for free outside of Spain. And all because instead of costing 1.80 euros per GB, it will cost 1.55 euros.

Within the operator’s catalogue, there are two relevant changes: the increase in GB in almost all mobile contract rates and the change in the cost per MB consumed (outside of the bonus included in the contracted plan).

More gigs in roaming in the EU

In this case, contract customers are the ones who will benefit from this change in roaming. After knowing that starting next year you will be able to enjoy more gigs without paying more (as long as you travel through the EU and the countries included in your operator), Movistar has already updated the contract conditions. Therefore, the new amounts of GB that will be available starting next year in their different mobile rates are already known.

Within the conditions of the prepaid rates, the truth is that, at the moment, there are no changes within the Movistar catalog. On the other hand, the news does appear for the sliding contract rates operator. And they remain as follows from January 1, 2024:

Unlimited Contract 8 GB: happens from 15 GB to 20 GB a month.

Unlimited Contract 30 GB: of 30 GB per month to 35 GB.

Unlimited Plus Contract: The limit remains at 50 GB per month.

Therefore, as they appear in Movistar’s updated conditions, they are increased by 5 GB. But, from what it seems, for now, the Unlimited Plus contract rate maintains the same GB limit in roaming in EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the United Kingdom. In addition to this, there is another change. The price of MB, once the monthly roaming limit has been exceeded, drops from the beginning of 2024:

He MB consumed will cost 0.0018 euros instead of 0.0021 euros.

This last change has also been updated for the particular conditions of the Movistar prepaid rates. Therefore, if you have one of the following rates, you will pay 0.0018 euros per MB consumed outside the limit you have in your mobile plan: prepaid Plus, prepaid Premium and prepaid Total.

Please note that these same conditions apply to customers with a convergent plan in which they enjoy any of the additional contract mobile rates: Unlimited additional line 8 GB, unlimited additional line 30 GB and unlimited additional line Plus. Both the GB improvement in the first two options and the lowering of the price of the MB consumed outside of the bonus that includes the rate.

In this way, Movistar customers will be able to have more gigs to browse for the same price. Although, it must be taken into account that the operator will raise the prices of its rates from January 15, 2024 (2 euros more). So it is a detail that you should take into account.