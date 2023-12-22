He Christmas Fat Boy Raffle It is one of the most magical moments of the year. People from all over Spain gather waiting for fortune to touch their tickets to win big money prizes. Although, did you know that there was a game that already did this? Did you know that Pokémon has been celebrating its own Christmas Lottery for decades?

var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || ();

googletag.cmd.push(function() {

googletag.defineSlot( ‘/22621394400/300x600Inferior’, (300,600), ‘gpt-ad-5916823896386-0’ )

.addService(googletag.pubads());

googletag.enableServices();

googletag.display( ‘gpt-ad-5916823896386-0’ );

});

It is a mechanic that was introduced in the second generation, with the arrival of the Johto region. In Pokémon Gold, Silver and Crystalthe players could hear the wheat city radius every Friday to see if they were the lucky winners of the Pokémon Lottery, a drawing that was held by checking if a Random number coincided with the unique ID number of each player.

These are the most beloved Pokémon in Spain

GAME carries out a survey that leaves some very clear results. These are the 10 favorite Pokémon of the Spanish.

It goes without saying that the fact that he touched It was almost as rare as finding a Shiny or enjoy the PokéRus. But the idea caught on. In fact, it did so much that, since then, it has been preserved in all the main games of the franchise, with the exception of the fifth generation (Black and White) and the ninth (Pokémon Scarlet and Purple), becoming one of the best ways to get more than one Master Ball.

.gadsense_slot_1{ display: inline-block; width: 300px; height: 300px;}

It may not be exactly like the Christmas Lottery, but Pokémon managed to let itself be carried away by chance and fill the players with excitement, even inviting them to keep playing week after week to see if it's their turn, or if it's their turn. Did you have that luck?

All Pokémon Lottery Prizes by generations

While we're at it, let's take a look at how the Pokémon Lottery has worked and what its prizes have been throughout all generations. We will review both main installments and remakes, although you will see that at all times there is a clear pattern regarding the juiciest prize.

.gadsense_slot_2{ display: inline-block; width: 300px; height: 300px;}

Pokémon Gold, Silver and Crystal Lottery – Generation 2

The Johto Lottery was known as the Lucky Number. On Friday of each week it was announced on the Suerte Channel radio, although you could check if it was your turn by going to the Ciudad Trigal Radio Tower. To win, your Trainer ID had to match certain digits with the number indicated by the game. These were their prizes:

First prize (last 5 digits) – Master Ball.

Second prize (last 3/4 digits) – Share Experience.

Third award (last 2 digits) – More PP.

Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald Lottery – Generation 3

The Calagua City shopping center is where the Hoenn Pokémon Lottery was held. The number given by the receptionist had to match in x digits with your Trainer ID to get any of the following prizes:

.gadsense_slot_3{ display: inline-block; width: 300px; height: 300px;}

First prize (last 5 digits) – Master Ball.

Second prize (last 3/4 digits) – Share Experience.

Third award (last 2 digits) – More PP.

Pokémon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Lottery / HeartGold and SoulSilver – Generation 4

Again, a ticket that had to match your Trainer ID by several digits. In this case, we have the Jubilee City Pokémon Lottery Office to participate, or the Wheatfield City Radio in the Gold and Silver remakes. Be careful, because from this generation onwards, more prizes were introduced:

.gadsense_slot_4{ display: inline-block; width: 300px; height: 300px;}

First prize (5 digits) – Master Ball.

Second prize (4 digits) – Maximum Revive.

Third award (3 digits) – Share Experience.

Fourth prize (2 digits) – More PP.

Fifth prize (1 digit) – Contest Fund (Diamond and Pearl) / Ultra Ball (Platinum, HeartGold and SoulSilver).

Pokémon X and Y Lottery / Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire – Generation 6

In Kalos, the Pokémon lottery was held in Luminalia City, you just had to go to the ID Lottery Administration on Verano Avenue and check if the ticket matched your ID. At Rubí Omega and Zafiro Alfa, it was time to return to the Ciudad Calagua shopping center. These were the awards in the sixth generation:

First prize (5 digits) – Master Ball.

Second prize (4 digits) – Rare Candy.

Third award (3 digits) – Maximum PP.

Fourth prize (2 digits) – More PP.

Fifth prize (1 digit) – Milk Mu-Mu.

Pokémon Sun and Moon / Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Lottery – Generation 7

Heading to the Hauoli City Tourism Office to participate in the Alola ID Lottery. These are the prizes you could opt for:

.gadsense_slot_5{ display: inline-block; width: 300px; height: 300px;}

First prize (5 digits) – Master Ball.

Second prize (4 digits) – Rare Candy.

Third award (3 digits) – Maximum PP.

Fourth prize (2 digits) – More PP.

Fifth prize (1 digit) – Milk Mu-Mu.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Lottery – Generation 8

The Pokémon lottery is also played in Galar. To participate, you just had to go to any Pokémon Center and check with Rotomi to see if you could win any of these prizes:

First prize (5 digits) – Master Ball.

Second prize (4 digits) – Rare Candy.

Third award (3 digits) – Maximum PP.

Fourth prize (2 digits) – More PP.

Fifth prize (1 digit) – Milk Mu-Mu.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Lottery – Generation 9

Curiously, although Spain is the country of the Christmas Lottery par excellence, the Paldea region so inspired by this nation does not use this mechanic. Pokémon Scarlet and Purple do not have Pokémon Lottery neither in the base game nor in the DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Turquoise Mask y The Indigo Disc.

.gadsense_slot_6{ display: inline-block; width: 300px; height: 300px;}

What's in its place? The Object Printer. A machine that is in the Blueberry Academy of the second DLC and that allows you to get everything from Potions to Master Balls with the appropriate objects and improvements.

They discover a new secret room in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple full of treasures: this is how you get there

See how to unlock and get to the Secret Crystal Room in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple The Indigo Disc to get its treasures.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Official Website

The entry This is how the Pokémon Christmas Lottery is played: a 24-year tradition was first published on Nintendúo.