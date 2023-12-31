The tragic fate of the Ninja Turtles revealed! We reveal what happens to Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin franchise has shaken the narrative foundations of these iconic creatures, leading them to a dark and heartbreaking fate in their latest adventure. What begins as an unknown and brutally honest version of the Ninja Turtles becomes an epic story full of loss, sacrifice and revenge.

This grim twist in the series reveals how the Ninja Turtles meet their tragic end, each in a devastatingly heroic act.

This is your end.

Rafael: The sacrifice of rage

In The Last Ronin #2, Raphael's fighting spirit leads him into a solitary confrontation with the Foot Clan after Splinter is seriously injured. His impulsive approach leads to a deadly duel with Karai, which ends in a final underwater battle where they both fatally stab each other.

Ninja Turtles Raphael

Leonardo and Casey Jones: United in death

In The Last Ronin #3, an attempt at peace with the Foot Clan turns into a bloodbath when a surprise attack by Baxter Stockman causes the death of Leonardo and Casey Jones, who sacrifice their lives to protect their loved ones.

Ninja Turtles Leonardo

Donatello and Splinter: A heroic ending

In The Last Ronin #4, Donatello and Splinter fall into an ambush orchestrated by Hiroto. Despite fighting bravely, they succumb to a hail of arrows.

Ninja Turtles Donatello

Michelangelo: Revenge and Redemption

In the heartbreaking climax of The Last Ronin #5, Michelangelo leads a rebellion against Hiroto. After a fierce battle, he manages to defeat his enemy, but pays the final price. Mortally wounded, he succumbs to his wounds, eventually joining the rest of the Turtles and allies in the afterlife.

Ninja Turtles Michelangelo

The heartbreaking and mature saga of The Last Ronin reveals a bleak future for the Turtles, where sacrifice, struggle and redemption are at the core of their destinies.

Each loss is a wound at the heart of the narrative, transforming these heroes into legends who sacrificed everything for justice and peace. The Last Ronin depicts a journey of revenge and redemption, bringing Michelangelo to an ending that marks the closing of an era and the beginning of a lasting legacy. A story that changes the concept of what it means to be a hero in the dark universe of the Ninja Turtles!

