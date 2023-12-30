Netflix has shared a making-of of its new stop-motion animated series created by The Pokémon Company in collaboration with Dwarf Animation Studio.

Netflix has released this week The Pokémon Janitor, an endearing series of stop motion animationwith short episodes and a summer setting, which is sweeping the streaming platform, with its fans already asking for a new season.

In the last few hours, Netflix has shared a video making-of from The Pokémon Janitor, which shows us how the new Pokémon series was made.

In the three and a half minutes of video, we can see, interspersed with interviews, the process by which his team was able to make the puppets of characters like Psyduck, Dragonite y Pikachu will come to life for the small screen.

Many factors must be taken into account to make an animation in stop-motion, from the textures of the puppets, their shapes, to the animation itself that will determine the personality of its characters by the way they move, without forgetting the setting they will inhabit. All of this is captured in the concise making-of that you can see below.

Making-of of The Pokémon Janitor, the Netflix stop-motion series

The Pokémon Janitor tells us the story of Harua janitor who recently arrived at Pokémon Resorta peaceful place where people go Pokémon to enjoy a good vacation, to have fun and rest without fighting. While she tends to her Pokémon, Haru will also learn some lessons about friendship and get to know herself.

The series, created by The Pokémon Company In collaboration with Dwarf Animation Studio (Domo-kun, Rilakkuma and Kaoru) for Netflixoffers us a unique perspective on the well-known saga of video game role-playing and collecting.

The Pokémon Janitor premiered on Netflix last year Thursday December 28with a first season of four episodes that do not exceed 20 minutes per episode, allowing you to enjoy it almost as if it were a movie.