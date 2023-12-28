The GTA VI fan-made map could be very accurate: fans already nailed the GTA V map design twelve years ago, and with fewer resources than now.

Now that the trailer for GTA 6scheduled for 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series (although now many are busy with the GTA V source code leak).

One of the things that GTA 6 fans are most obsessed with is the size of the map and its shape, and in a matter of days they already created the estimated map of Vice City and the entire state of LeonidasRockstar's fictional state based in Florida.

This is what the map estimated by GTA VI fans currently looks like, with large population centers but much more natural space and many islands.

This is one of the most extended versions of what the GTA VI map is believed to be, created on Discord, although on Reddit you can find other more stylized map designs, and with more islands, inspired by the “map” which some fans think they see in a corner in the conceptual art of the game.

To make this map, aerial shots of the game have been analyzed, trying to find matching points, in addition to taking inspiration from the GTA Vice City map and that of Miami itself. Some even compare its possible size with respect to that of GTA V.

Comparison of the GTA VI fan map versus that of GTA V

The interesting thing is that, with GTA 5when it was announced 12 years ago, fans also created their own versions of the map of Los Santos and San Andreas, based on the little information there was and the images of the first trailers (we had to wait a year between the first and second trailer of GTA V).

and as a sample this other tweetwhich compares the current fan-created GTA VI map to the fan map that was created for GTA V. If you've played the game, you'll notice that the map that GTA V fans created back in the day is very similar to the one it ended up with. They were not misguided at all.

He GTA 6 map It is one of the biggest unknowns of the game, and it seems that it will have a lot of natural terrain, like in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The theory that the game is set in other locations outside of Vice City and even the United States has lost strength. Vice City, yes, will be big enough…

Another theory (much crazier) is that Jason is a descendant of Arthur Morgan, protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2. Although without a doubt the GTA 6 and Lucía theory that has given the most thought is whether she is the girl in the bikini from trailer…

He trailer GTA 6 only lasts a minute and a half, and although there is already a lot of information, it has left us with many unknowns. Among them… will Rockstar fulfill its promise to launch GTA 6 in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?