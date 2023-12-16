The first GTA came out in 1997 and since then, its logos have had a great evolution.

The GTA VI characters come ready for anything.

One of the best-known sagas in the world of video games is Grand Theft Auto. Since its first appearance, this title has managed to captivate millions of players over the years and thanks to its incredible evolution as time went by. Now, after Rockstar has officially announced GTA VI with a brutal trailer, we are going to show you how its logo has evolved over all these years. Pay attention and enjoy.

The first game in the franchise took place in 1997, so as you can see, it's been a long time. Of course, games evolve and of course so do their logos. On this occasion you will be able to see how GTA has not lost its essence, but it has been renewed and adapted to new generations over time. If you want to know all the information and see all the logos that the game has offered so far, let's go with it.

From first to last: these are the GTA logos

The person in charge of making this great collection of logos has been Reddit user X_7A. In the image that we will leave you just below these lines you will be able to see all the evolution that the games have followed in terms of their logo, which, as you well know, is the hallmark of video games. Until now you can enjoy 16 logoswhich is the number of games that this user has collected, how curious to see that the greatest distance between releases has been that of GTA V with GTA VI.

As you can see in the image, between GTA V and GTA VI will be 12 years old. We have told you that it is curious to see that you are facing the longest period of time, but if you stop to think, it is something really logical. With the passage of years and time, games evolve and each time, that evolution is more noticeable; The deliveries are larger and more detailed, so it is logical that the development time is increasingly longer.

Players are eagerly awaiting the arrival of GTA VI, in fact, some are already beginning to draw their own conclusions with the first trailer that has been seen. Remember that Rockstar's new game will arrive next year 2025 and it will be available for Xbox Series

