Still not Christmas, but without a doubt, it is one of the dates that you should mark on the calendar. Not only for the gifts you receive, but also for the offers and operator promotions. In fact, telephone companies take advantage of these dates to launch powerful promotions, from free GB for their customers to special temporary rates for new registrations.

For this Christmas, operators have not taken long to bring joy to their users. Therefore, it is time to review the operators’ gifts and discounts. Depending on the telephone company you have contracted, you will be lucky to brand new mobile for 0 euros or enjoy a good amount of free mobile gigabytes.

Gift gigs for your mobile

One of the most recurring gifts from operators around this time, and at other times, are free GB for mobile phones. Among the telephone companies that have opted for this gift are:

Lowi: 50 GB free for your customers. They can be enjoyed from December 1 to January 31, 2024.

Finetwork: gives away 50 GB for mobile phones to its customers that they can use from December 15 to January 31, 2024.

Simyo: 50 GB gift for 15 days. It must be activated before January 16, 2024.

More free TV channels

In this case, Vodafone is one of the operators that has decided to open until more than 30 channels of additional payment to their clients. From December 21 to January 8, you can watch some of the following channels without paying any additional cost if you have a Vodafone TV rate: AMC Break, AMC Crime, Dark, Canal Historia, SyFy, Discovery Channel, Club MTV, Somos, MyZen, Fox, etc.

On the other hand, the cFinetwork clients can enjoy up to 6 free months of its on-demand TV service (Elige TV) to new customers. So it is another of the promos that can be taken advantage of during these dates.

Promotional rates

In addition to the free GB and free TV or channels for their customers, operators also have a series of special rates for these dates. Or unmissable discounts so you can save as much as possible for a few months. For example, you can find two operators with these types of offers:

Vodafone with yu Fiber and mobile: Fiber with 300 Mbps, mobile line with 50 GB and unlimited minutes + HBO Max with more than 70 channels or FamilyFans with Disney+ for 50 euros per month (1 year stay). Available until January 31.

Adamo: different offers on fiber and mobile; fiber + landline or fiber + mobile + landline. There is rates from 10 euros a month. The discount is applied for 7 months, then the usual price is paid.

Devices for €0

There are several operators that allow you to get a new mobile phone, Smart TV or even a console completely free during these dates. Among them, Orange, Movistar and Vodafone:

Orange: puts several free devices in exchange for 24 or 30 months of permanence.

Movistar: with the miMovistar rates You can get a new device for 0 euros in exchange for a 48-month commitment.

Vodafone: a free Xiaomi Redmi A2 or Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE when you sign up for a fiber, mobile and TV rate (before January 9). And customers with at least one mobile line have an additional discount of up to 300 euros for the Xiaomi 13T Pro (512 GB), Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (256 GB).

In addition, Lowi customers, from December 1 to 22, can take advantage of an advent calendar of daily raffles from the LosdeLowi section. And, in the case of Finetwork, they can get a free smartphone (Motorola Edge 40 or Samsung Galaxy A54 5G) when contracting one of the convergent packages or a Realme C55 with a mobile rate.