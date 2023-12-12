The price of a liter of e-fuel is known.

These are exciting times for enthusiasts of beautiful motorcycles with a beautiful sound. In any case, they are almost no longer built, but it will be quite difficult to cherish the cars that drive around.

Environmental zones, taxes and excise duties ensure that it becomes less and less interesting to take the Ferrari 812 Superfast for commuting. Soon the majority of cars will be electric.

e-fuels

There have been stories about the use of hydrogen for years, but for the time being it has not really gotten off the ground, despite Toyota’s efforts. Hydrogen may be an option for some trucks and commercial vehicles. Toyota is now also experimenting with hydrogen combustion engines and Stellantis has recently started doing the same.

Another straw for the fan of explosive engines concerns e-fuels. Germany has urged the EU to make an exception for cars that can drive on this. After 2035, no new cars may be sold with combustion engines. The exception now is that it IS allowed if the car only runs on e-fuels. What do you mean a strong car lobby in Germany?

Price liter of e-fuel

But then, will we soon only use e-fuels? The success of this of course depends on the price of the e-fuels. And we now know the price per liter of e-fuel and it is not low. A liter of e-fuel costs you 4,50 euro. Yes, ladies and gentlemen: you read that correctly. You will pay 4.50 euros per liter for e-fuel. Please note: this is WITHOUT taxes that will undoubtedly still be levied on it.

The problem with e-fuels is that although they are considered CO2 neutral, they still emit CO2. The advantage is that CO2 is extracted from the air to make e-fuels (that’s why they call it CO2 neutral), but you are still left with a car that emits CO2.

The price of 4.50 per liter is what it now costs to make it. Of course, over time the price may drop slightly. According to the Transport & Environment environmental organization, the price of a liter of e-fuel is 2.80 euros, before taxes. There are also other authorities that quote prices ranging from 1 euro to 4.50. As it looks now, it will mainly become an elite thing to keep your Porsche 911 running.

Via: AD Auto

This article This is how much e-fuel will cost per liter: price is known! first appeared on Ruetir.