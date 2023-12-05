Moisés and Óscar have played Word Search for the last time. The test, a classic of the contest, says goodbye to take over from Palabras Cruzadas, which promises to bring a lot of excitement to the mechanics of Pasapalabra.

The contestants have competed in their last panels trying to find words among so many letters. With the help of Emilio Doménech and María José Besora, Óscar has stayed very close to the plenary session. He has added 35 seconds facing El Rosco.

On this occasion, Moses has been given something worse. With Mariló Montero and Jorge Blass, he managed to solve his fifth panel in the last second, so he took 25 seconds. Bed, crib and sleeping bag, in relation to “you can sleep in them”, have been the latest answers in the Word Search. In any case, it is surely not goodbye, but rather a see you later to this test. Don’t miss it in the video!