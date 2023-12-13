El Hormiguero has had the honor of receiving one of the most listened to artists on the national scene: Lola Índigo. The singer has returned to the program to talk about her new project GRX, with which she leaves the spotlight aside to return to who she was before fame.

The singer has explained that, although her idea was to go on vacation to disconnect, she ended up making an album with her friends. Lola Ídigo has acknowledged that she greatly admires the people from Granada with whom she collaborates on her new songs and she could not pass up the opportunity to work with them.

“This whole album talks about nostalgia and what it means to grow up in Andalusia, specifically in Granada, which is our land,” explained the singer. For this reason, for her, this is one of her most personal and special projects.

Furthermore, Lola wanted to tell a funny anecdote that happened with one of the singers who collaborates on this album. Maka went for a walk through the olive trees without saying anything… and came back with the chorus of his song ready!